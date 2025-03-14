First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

