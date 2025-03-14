VVS Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,612.42 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $98.82 million and approximately $194,612.42 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 93,819,833,638,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,986,949,047,247 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

