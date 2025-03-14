Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 568,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $27.76 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

