Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.79 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.80 or 0.00022595 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and approximately $304.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 451,029,411 coins and its circulating supply is 414,359,911 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

