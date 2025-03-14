Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 268,531 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 331.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,531 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.