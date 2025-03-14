Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

