Vestcor Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

