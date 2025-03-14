Vestcor Inc Sells 2,301 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $428.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

