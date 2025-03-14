Tredje AP fonden Sells 36,423 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,423 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after buying an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,617,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,895,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,005,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,310,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

