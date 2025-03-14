ETF Store Inc. Buys 40,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

