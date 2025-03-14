ETF Store Inc. Has $294,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,424,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,721,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

