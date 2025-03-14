Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,197 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FNDX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.