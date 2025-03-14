Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$105,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$105,050.00.
Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$37.11 and a 12 month high of C$56.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.