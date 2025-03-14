Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$105,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$105,050.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$37.11 and a 12 month high of C$56.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

