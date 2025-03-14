Q1 EPS Forecast for American Water Works Boosted by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 65.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

