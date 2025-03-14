ETF Store Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

