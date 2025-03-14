Plantro Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Plantro Ltd. acquired 89,400 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,115,667.30.

On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.

On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DND. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

