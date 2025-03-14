Plantro Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Plantro Ltd. acquired 89,400 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,115,667.30.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
