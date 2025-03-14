NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Valerie A. Mitchell Sells 357 Shares

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) Director Valerie A. Mitchell sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $10,360.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,940.10. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCS Multistage by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

