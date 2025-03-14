HighTower Advisors LLC Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 26,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.