AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,624,000 after buying an additional 3,133,200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $65,932,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

