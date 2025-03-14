iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 301,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.