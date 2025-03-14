Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $69,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after buying an additional 495,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after buying an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $59.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

