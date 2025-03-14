Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.