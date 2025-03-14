Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 1,574 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

