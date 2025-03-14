Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Turtle Beach Trading Down 0.8 %
Turtle Beach stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Turtle Beach has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $286.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05.
Turtle Beach Company Profile
