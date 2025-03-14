Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 0.8 %

Turtle Beach stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Turtle Beach has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $286.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Turtle Beach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.