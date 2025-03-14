Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million.

Vuzix Trading Down 4.8 %

Vuzix stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.