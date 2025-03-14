Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million.
Vuzix Trading Down 4.8 %
Vuzix stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64.
Vuzix Company Profile
