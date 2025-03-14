Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

JEPQ stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

