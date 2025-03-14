Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 65.17% and a return on equity of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.