Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 65.17% and a return on equity of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.
About Pyxis Tankers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Joby and Archer Lead the Charge in 2025’s Urban Air Revolution
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.