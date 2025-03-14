Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Cut by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,209,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.