Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 89.8%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Price Performance

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

