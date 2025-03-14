SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

SEGXF stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

