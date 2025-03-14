SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF
SEGRO Trading Up 0.4 %
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.