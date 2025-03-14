WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WUXAY opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.02.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Joby and Archer Lead the Charge in 2025’s Urban Air Revolution
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.