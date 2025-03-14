WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXAY opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

About WuXi AppTec

Featured Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

