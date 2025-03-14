Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $19.95.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

