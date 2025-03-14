Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $19.95.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Joby and Archer Lead the Charge in 2025’s Urban Air Revolution
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.