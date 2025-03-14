Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

