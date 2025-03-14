Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.32 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

