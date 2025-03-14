Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

