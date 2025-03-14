Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $67,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

