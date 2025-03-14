Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 1,205 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Timken by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Timken by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

