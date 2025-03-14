Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

GNRC opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

