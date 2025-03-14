3,324 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

RING opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.