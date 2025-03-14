HighTower Advisors LLC Has $55.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $55,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

