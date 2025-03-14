Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

