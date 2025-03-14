King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $950,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.