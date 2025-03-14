KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $147,910,000. Amundi increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,659,000 after purchasing an additional 728,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after acquiring an additional 503,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

