Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,218 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
