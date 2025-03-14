King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV opened at $253.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
