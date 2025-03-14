McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after acquiring an additional 177,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 568,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

