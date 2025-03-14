Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $86.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00022500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,497,719,000 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

