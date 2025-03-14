Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market capitalization of $182.00 million and approximately $340.81 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,853,061 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,853,061.169499. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.17244445 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $348,048,216.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

