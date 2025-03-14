Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Robert A. Jr. Lopes Acquires 3,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Jr. Lopes purchased 3,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,941 shares in the company, valued at $149,631.25. The trade was a 14.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.94. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

