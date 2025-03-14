Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Yury Gryzlov Sells 2,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,328.43. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 409.00 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 675,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

